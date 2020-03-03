European Union sends message of support to Greece in its attempts to stop migrants crossing border from Turkey

The European Union's top officials have voiced solidarity with Greece during a visit to the border with Turkey, where a new migrant crisis is looming.

Also in the programme: Newshour's Razia Iqbal is in Minnesota for 'Super Tuesday'; and Iran's attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus in crowded jails.

(Photo: Migrants walk on railways toward Meritsa river, near Edirne in Turkey. Credit: Getty)