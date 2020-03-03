Main content
EU offers Greece support in migrant stand-off with Turkey
European Union sends message of support to Greece in its attempts to stop migrants crossing border from Turkey
The European Union's top officials have voiced solidarity with Greece during a visit to the border with Turkey, where a new migrant crisis is looming.
Also in the programme: Newshour's Razia Iqbal is in Minnesota for 'Super Tuesday'; and Iran's attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus in crowded jails.
(Photo: Migrants walk on railways toward Meritsa river, near Edirne in Turkey. Credit: Getty)
