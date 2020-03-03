Main content

Coronavirus: South Korea declares 'war' on outbreak

South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, has put the country on a war footing.

South Korea has declared “war” on the coronavirus as cases inside the country approach 5,000, and the World Health Organization chief warns the world is in “uncharted territory”.

Also in the programme: EU leaders visit Greece as migrant stand-off with Turkey continues; and Newshour's Razia Iqbal is in Minnesota for 'Super Tuesday'.

Picture: South Korean government officials wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a bus garage in Gwangju on March 3, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader dies after contracting coronavirus

Next

03/03/2020 15:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.