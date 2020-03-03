South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, has put the country on a war footing.

South Korea has declared “war” on the coronavirus as cases inside the country approach 5,000, and the World Health Organization chief warns the world is in “uncharted territory”.

Also in the programme: EU leaders visit Greece as migrant stand-off with Turkey continues; and Newshour's Razia Iqbal is in Minnesota for 'Super Tuesday'.

Picture: South Korean government officials wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a bus garage in Gwangju on March 3, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.