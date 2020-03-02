Main content

Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader dies after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus: World in 'uncharted territory' says the World Health Organization (WHO)

Iran has reported another twelve deaths, taking the total there to sixty-six. Coronavirus: World in 'uncharted territory' says the World Health Organization (WHO)

Also in the programme: The BBC has uncovered evidence that the police acted alongside Hindu rioters to attack Muslims in the Indian capital, Delhi; the Vatican opens up its World War Two archives; and investigators for the UN-backed Human Rights Council say there is evidence of war crimes in Syria committed by nearly all sides in the conflict.

(Picture: An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask in the Iranian capital Tehran following the COVID-19 illness outbreak Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)

