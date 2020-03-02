Greek officials say they stopped 10,000 migrants trying to cross the land border.

Greece has blocked any new asylum applications for the next month after Turkey "opened the doors" for migrants to travel to the EU.

Also in the programme: British negotiators are travelling to Brussels to begin months of talks about the UK's new trade deal with the European Union; and Newshour's Razia Iqbal is in the US state of Minnesota, where immigration is a heated political issue.

Picture: Migrants and refugees block a road near the Moria camp for refugees and migrants during clashes with riot police on the island of Lesbos, on March 2, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.