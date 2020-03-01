Main content

Turkey shoots down two warplanes over Syria

Turkey has shot down two Syrian government warplanes over the province of Idlib.

Turkey has shot down two Syrian government warplanes over the Syrian province of Idlib, where the Turks and local rebels have been clashing with President Bashar al-Assad's army. The Syrians say they've downed three Turkish drones.

Also in the programme: We will look at the growing impact of coronavirus in South Korea, the United Kingdom, China and the United States; the Swiss government has filed a criminal complaint over the CIA's alleged use of the Swiss firm Crypto AG as a front to spy on various countries; and why there will not be a 2019 vintage of German ice wine.

(PICTURE: Refugees and migrants walk in a dirty road heading to the Turkish-Greek border and trying to enter Europe. CREDIT: EPA/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

