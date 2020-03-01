The authorities in the South Korean capital, Seoul, have asked prosecutors to charge leaders of the of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus with murder over the some of the country's deaths from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also in the programme: the latest from the Turkish-Greek border as Turkey tries to push refugees into the EU and cleaner air over China as lower economic output means less pollution.

(Picture: The Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern South Korean city of Daegu where a cluster of Coronavirus cases emerged Credit: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)