Main content

US signs agreement with The Taliban

US commits to withdraw some troops from Afghanistan as part of accord signed in Doha.

US President, Donald Trump said the US had committed to withdraw 5000 troops from Afghanistan by May. The Taliban have agreed not to allow any extremist group to operate in areas they control and to hold talks with the Afghan government.

Also in the programme: Thousands of migrants and refugees attempt to cross from Turkey into Greece and Russia's first theme park opens.

(Picture: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement in Doha, Qatar. Credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US signs historic deal with Afghan Taliban

Next

01/03/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.