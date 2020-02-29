The agreement signed in Qatar could lead to the withdrawal of US troops.

The agreement signed in Qatar could lead to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. But what justice does peace with the Taliban provide to the group's victims?

Also in the programme: South Korea deploys the army to disinfect a city hit hard by the coronavirus; and Turkey encourages Syrian migrants to move toward the Greek border.

(Picture: The United States still has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters)