Coronavirus risk upgraded to highest level

WHO says there is a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The authorities in Iran have announced that parliament has been suspended and schools closed. We hear from a journalist in Tehran about life in a “ghost town”. Also in the programme: a detailed look at the ramping up of tensions on the Turkey-Syria border; and the Democratic candidates prepare for the primary in South Carolina.

(Photo: An Iranian woman wearing face mask walks on a street of Tehran. Credit: EPA)

