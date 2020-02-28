Main content
Coronavirus risk upgraded to highest level
WHO says there is a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.
The authorities in Iran have announced that parliament has been suspended and schools closed. We hear from a journalist in Tehran about life in a “ghost town”. Also in the programme: a detailed look at the ramping up of tensions on the Turkey-Syria border; and the Democratic candidates prepare for the primary in South Carolina.
(Photo: An Iranian woman wearing face mask walks on a street of Tehran. Credit: EPA)
