Nigeria announces first case of coronavirus

The first case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa has been confirmed in Nigeria.

Also on the programme: the NATO chief has called on Russia and Syria to stop their offensive in Syria’s Idlib province, halt what he called their “indiscriminate air attacks,” and back UN efforts to achieve peace there. And: three- time Olympic gold-meda winning Chinese swimmer, Sun Yang, has been banned for eight years for a doping test infraction by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

(Photo: Visitors to a state hospital collect face masks, hand gloves and have their hands sanitised as they walk past the security post entrance in Lagos. Credit: Getty Images)

