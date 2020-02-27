Main content
Coronavirus at “decisive point”
The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak has "pandemic potential"
We hear from a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, who has spent the last month treating people there; also the battle for Idlib in north-west Syria; and the unprecedented invasion of locusts threatening swathes of Africa and Asia.
(Photo: Doctor in Wuhan treating a patient infected by the Covid-19. Credit: AFP)
