Coronavirus at “decisive point”

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak has "pandemic potential"

We hear from a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, who has spent the last month treating people there; also the battle for Idlib in north-west Syria; and the unprecedented invasion of locusts threatening swathes of Africa and Asia.

(Photo: Doctor in Wuhan treating a patient infected by the Covid-19. Credit: AFP)

