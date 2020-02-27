Main content

Coronavirus: Global efforts stepped up to contain the spread

Schools closed, sports events cancelled and emergency drills carried out

Saudi Arabia is stopping foreign pilgrims from entering the country. Several European countries have announced new cases, tracing those to Italy. Globally, more than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected.

Also on the programme: Britain sets out its position for future trade with the European Union; and why it took so long to stop the deadly riots in the Indian capital, Delhi.

(Picture: Medical staff member (in protective suit) Dr. Fran Mihaljevic at hospital for Infectious Diseases in Zagreb, on February 25th 2020 Credit:Denis Lovrovic/AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Chinese coronavirus nurses' cry for help

Next

27/02/2020 15:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.