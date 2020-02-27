Saudi Arabia is stopping foreign pilgrims from entering the country. Several European countries have announced new cases, tracing those to Italy. Globally, more than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected.

Also on the programme: Britain sets out its position for future trade with the European Union; and why it took so long to stop the deadly riots in the Indian capital, Delhi.

(Picture: Medical staff member (in protective suit) Dr. Fran Mihaljevic at hospital for Infectious Diseases in Zagreb, on February 25th 2020 Credit:Denis Lovrovic/AFP)