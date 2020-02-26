Main content

Chinese coronavirus nurses' cry for help

Two coronavirus nurses describe conditions of "helplessness, anxiety and fear" inside hospitals in Wuhan.

Two Wuhan coronavirus nurses describe conditions of "helplessness, anxiety and fear" in an article for The Lancet on the day the World Health Organisation says that for the first time, new cases of the virus outside China exceed those inside the country.

Also in the programme: Saudi cyber security and Maria Sharapova retires.

(Picture: A migrant worker has a swab sample taken after arriving on a chartered "point-to-point" bus from Henan, at a factory in Zouping, in China"s Shandong province. Credit: AFP/Getty)

