Austria, Croatia and Switzerland said their first cases involved people who had been to Italy. Also in the programme: the Indian prime minister has issued his first appeal for calm after days of sectarian violence in Delhi; and why babies in bilingual homes are better at multi-tasking.

(Picture: A woman with a protective mask walks past a pre-triage medical tent in front of Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence. Photo by Carlo Bressan/AFP via Getty Images)