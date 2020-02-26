Main content

Coronavirus spreads in Europe

Positive tests in 3 more European countries.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland said their first cases involved people who had been to Italy. Also in the programme: the Indian prime minister has issued his first appeal for calm after days of sectarian violence in Delhi; and why babies in bilingual homes are better at multi-tasking.

(Picture: A woman with a protective mask walks past a pre-triage medical tent in front of Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence. Photo by Carlo Bressan/AFP via Getty Images)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Iran health minister tests positive for coronavirus

26/02/2020 15:06 GMT

Broadcast

