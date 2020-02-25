Main content

Iran health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Iran's deputy health minister and an MP have tested positive for the coronavirus as the official death toll inside the country rises to 16.

Iran's deputy health minister and an MP have tested positive for the coronavirus as the official death toll inside the country rose to 16. Iranians worry that authorities could be underestimating the scale of outbreak.

Also in the programme: Hosni Mubarak dies and the plank position record breaker.

(Picture: Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they sit in taxi in Tehran. Credit: Reuters)

