South Korea steps up measures to contain coronavirus
200,000 members of secretive South Korean church to be tested for coronavirus
The South Korean president has called the outbreak in his country - the largest outside China - "very grave".
Also on the programme: Egypt's former president, Hosni Mubarak - who ruled the country for three decades - has died at the age of ninety-one. And: the Indian capital, Delhi, is suffering its worst violence in decades as rioting between opponents and supporters of a new citizenship law spreads to new parts of the city.
(Photo: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in salutes to the national flag before a meeting with officials in Daegu, South Korea. Credit: Reuters.)