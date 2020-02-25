200,000 members of secretive South Korean church to be tested for coronavirus

The South Korean president has called the outbreak in his country - the largest outside China - "very grave".

Also on the programme: Egypt's former president, Hosni Mubarak - who ruled the country for three decades - has died at the age of ninety-one. And: the Indian capital, Delhi, is suffering its worst violence in decades as rioting between opponents and supporters of a new citizenship law spreads to new parts of the city.

(Photo: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in salutes to the national flag before a meeting with officials in Daegu, South Korea. Credit: Reuters.)