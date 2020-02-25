Main content

South Korea steps up measures to contain coronavirus

200,000 members of secretive South Korean church to be tested for coronavirus

The South Korean president has called the outbreak in his country - the largest outside China - "very grave".

Also on the programme: Egypt's former president, Hosni Mubarak - who ruled the country for three decades - has died at the age of ninety-one. And: the Indian capital, Delhi, is suffering its worst violence in decades as rioting between opponents and supporters of a new citizenship law spreads to new parts of the city.

(Photo: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in salutes to the national flag before a meeting with officials in Daegu, South Korea. Credit: Reuters.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Broadcast

