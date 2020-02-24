Main content
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken away in handcuffs.
A jury convicts disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. Celebrities and activists welcomed the guilty verdict against the Academy
Award-winning producer who had reigned as one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.
Also in the programme: China bans sale of wild animal meat; and on the front line in Idlib.
(Picture: the jury foreman reads the verdict in film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial. Credit: Reuters)
Today 21:06GMT
