Main content

Coronavirus: soon a pandemic?

Countries struggle to contain virus.

The World Health Organisation has praised China's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which includes a rare postponement of the annual meeting of its parliament. This comes as more cases are reported worldwide and governments struggle to contain the virus.

Also on the programme: Malaysia’s 94-year-old prime minister resigns in a bid to out-manoeuvre his political rivals; and we get the latest on the humanitarian crisis in Idlib.

(Picture: A woman wears a protective mask while walking along the side of a street in the Iranian capital of Tehran on 24 February 2020. Credit: AFP / Atta Kenare)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

