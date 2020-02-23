The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, says the new coronavirus is the country's biggest public health emergency since the communists took power. Emergency measures to combat the virus are being stepped up elsewhere, including in two of the worst-hit countries, Italy and South Korea. The outbreak of the virus in Iran has worsened, with thirty- five confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Also in the programme: Iran announces lowest voter turnout since 1979; and a hundred years after the invention of the theremin.

(Photo: The colourful Venice Carnival draws thousands of visitors to the city every year. Credit: Reuters)