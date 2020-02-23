The South Korean city of Daegu has seen the biggest increase in infections.

South Korea has raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" as confirmed case numbers keep rising. President Moon Jae-in said the country faced "a grave turning point", and the next few days would be crucial in the battle to contain the outbreak.

Also in the programme: Senator Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucuses; and it's 100 years since the Russian scientist Leon Theremin invented his hands-free electronic instrument.

Picture: Market workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at a market in the southeastern city of Daegu on February 23, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.