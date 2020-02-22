Main content

Coronavirus: Concerns in South Korea grow as cases doubled

South Korea has now reported the largest number of confirmed infections after China.

Cases of Covid-19 increase outside China with South Korea now the second country in the world with the largest number of confirmed infections. In Italy several towns in the Lombardy region have been placed on lockdown, with schools and offices closed. Some football matches have also been postponed.

Also in the programme: the anniversary of the execution of the White Rose, a non-violent resistance group that spoke out against the Third Reich in Nazi Germany; and we travel to Sao Paulo where Carnival has become another opportunity for protesting against president Jair Bolsonaro.

(Photo: A health worker visits a centre for coronavirus patients in Seoul. Credit: Getty)

