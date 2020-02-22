Virus-hit Hospital in Cheongdo has transferred some patients to other facilities.

There's growing international concern about the spread of the new coronavirus outside China -- as Iran, Italy and South Korea struggle to contain outbreaks. Iran has reported its fifth death from Covid- 19 and a total of nearly thirty cases. Two people have died in Italy.

Also in the programme: South Sudan rivals Salvaa Kiir and Riek Machar agree unity deal; and the funeral of Joseph Shabalala, the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is taking place in South Africa.

Picture: A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon. Credit: Reuters.