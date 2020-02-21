Main content

Coronavirus: 'Narrowing window' to contain outbreak

The head of the World Health Organisation is warning that the world is at a tipping point with respect to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also in the programme: North Korean Defectors and how bee intelligence can help us in unpredictable ways.

(Photo: A medical team checks on travellers at the Shalamjah border crossing in Iran. Credit: AFP)

