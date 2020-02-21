Main content

Emergency measures in South Korea as coronovirus cases rise

Two cities declared 'special care' zones, as new cases double and second death confirmed

Coronovirus cases continue to rise. South Korea now has the largest cluster outside China. Jennifer Moon, Chief Anchor and Editor-in-Chief of Arirang TV in Seoul explains people continue to worry and are staying off the streets. In China itself, a 29 year old doctor died after contracting the virus. BBC Media Analyst Kerry Allen says health workers are vulnerable.

Also on the programme: the Indian city of Ahmedabad builds a wall and decorates it with murals ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump and as Iran goes to the polls, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohamed Marandi considers why so many potential candidates are banned from the process.

( Picture: AFP/ Getty Workers disinfecting the area around the Daegu branch of religious group Shincheonji Church of Jesus.)

