A suspected far-right extremist has killed at least nine people in Hanau, Germany.

German politicians have strongly condemned Wednesday's deadly far-right attack in the town of Hanau. Chancellor Merkel said racism and hatred were poisoning German society, and promised her government would do everything in its power to combat it.

Also in the programme: President Trump's former adviser Roger Stone is sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstructing an inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election; and Lesotho prime minister to be charged with wife's murder.

Picture: Police officers are seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt. Credit: Reuters.