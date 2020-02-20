German authorities confirmed man left a confession revealing far-right motives behind fatal shooting in Hanau. On Wednesday night the typical laid-back scenes at two shisha bars in the town, east of Frankfurt, turned violent as a gunman opened fire killing nine. He later turned the gun on himself and his mother.

Also in the programme; we take a look at how the newest Democratic candidate, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, fared in his first debate and to South Korea where there has been a significant spike in Coronavirus cases.

(Photo: Germany’s leaders visit the scene outside the Midnight hookah bar, one of two bars targeted by a gunman on February 20 in Hanau. Credit: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)