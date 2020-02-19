Main content

Syria war: Turkish operation in Idlib ‘only a matter of time’

Turkey has sent thousands of soldiers to reinforce observer positions in Idlib province.

The UN has warned that the conflict in Syria is on the verge of a further dangerous escalation, as fighting draws close to densely- populated areas in Idlib. But Russia has scuppered a statement by the Security Council.

Also on the programme: A musician performs while surgeons remove a brain tumour; and billionaire Michael Bloomberg joins his Democratic Party rivals for his first televised debate.

Picture: Turkish troops patrol in the town of Atareb in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province on February 19, 2020. Credit: AREF TAMMAWI/AFP via Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

2020/02/19 20:06 GMT

Next

2020/02/20 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.