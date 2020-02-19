Turkey has sent thousands of soldiers to reinforce observer positions in Idlib province.

The UN has warned that the conflict in Syria is on the verge of a further dangerous escalation, as fighting draws close to densely- populated areas in Idlib. But Russia has scuppered a statement by the Security Council.

Also on the programme: A musician performs while surgeons remove a brain tumour; and billionaire Michael Bloomberg joins his Democratic Party rivals for his first televised debate.

Picture: Turkish troops patrol in the town of Atareb in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province on February 19, 2020. Credit: AREF TAMMAWI/AFP via Getty Images.