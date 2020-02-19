Some passengers say disembarkation was 'chaotic' and 'haphazard' following quarantine. The passengers from the “Diamond Princess” come from more than 50 countries, raising concerns that the ship could become the source of a fresh wave of global infections, says the BBC's Laura Bicker, who is at the port in Yokohama.

Also on the programme: Could ammonia prove the green alternative to diesel, transforming the world's shipping industry? As the UK government gives details of its new regulations for migrant workers, experts question whether this will actually reduce immigration. And what can Malaysia teach other countries about de-radicalisation?

(Picture: A bus with closed curtains believed to carry elderly passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, 14 February 2020 Credit: European Photopress Agency/JIJI PRESS)