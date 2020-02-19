Main content

Coronavirus: Confusion on a quayside in Japan as passengers are released

Some passengers say disembarkation was 'chaotic' and 'haphazard' following quarantine

Some passengers say disembarkation was 'chaotic' and 'haphazard' following quarantine. The passengers from the “Diamond Princess” come from more than 50 countries, raising concerns that the ship could become the source of a fresh wave of global infections, says the BBC's Laura Bicker, who is at the port in Yokohama.

Also on the programme: Could ammonia prove the green alternative to diesel, transforming the world's shipping industry? As the UK government gives details of its new regulations for migrant workers, experts question whether this will actually reduce immigration. And what can Malaysia teach other countries about de-radicalisation?

(Picture: A bus with closed curtains believed to carry elderly passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, 14 February 2020 Credit: European Photopress Agency/JIJI PRESS)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Air strikes hit hospitals and camps in northwest Syria - U.N.

Next

Coronavirus: Confusion on a quayside in Japan as passengers are released

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.