Air strikes hit hospitals and camps in northwest Syria - U.N.
Syrian government air strikes hit hospitals and camps in Idlib province, the UN says.
Government air strikes have hit hospitals and camps for displaced people in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Also in the programme: We look at the likely impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on tech manufacturing; and what does a newly unearthered Neanderthal skeleton tell us about the cultural sophistication of ancient humans?
Picture: Syrians search for victims and survivors under the rubble of a building following a regime air strike on Ariha town in Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib on January 15, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.
Last on
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only