Government air strikes have hit hospitals and camps for displaced people in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Also in the programme: We look at the likely impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on tech manufacturing; and what does a newly unearthered Neanderthal skeleton tell us about the cultural sophistication of ancient humans?

Picture: Syrians search for victims and survivors under the rubble of a building following a regime air strike on Ariha town in Syria's last major opposition bastion of Idlib on January 15, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.