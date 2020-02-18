Main content

Asian economies hit by coronavirus

Is the spread of the coronavirus having an impact on economies around Asia?

As the coronavirus continues to spread, we'll find out what impact it's having on economies around Asia and further afield.

Also in the programme: the senior civil servant in Denmark who quietly stole $17 million from the welfare agency where she worked for decades; and a top UN official says she's horrified by the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Photo: Two women asking for information in a mobile phone store, Beijing, China Credit: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

China Uighurs: Detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

2020/02/18 15:06 GMT

