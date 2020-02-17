Main content

China Uighurs: Detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

A leaked document provides detailed new evidence of the crackdown on Muslims in China.

A document that appears to give the most powerful insight yet into how China determined the fate of hundreds of thousands of Muslims held in a network of internment camps has been seen by the BBC. Listing the personal details of more than 3,000 individuals from the far western region of Xinjiang, it sets out in intricate detail the most intimate aspects of their daily lives.

Also in the programme: FC Porto striker Moussa Marega left the football field in protest after being subjected to racist abuse; and Egypt’s music syndicate bans popular Mahraganat music.

Picture: Leaked document. Credit: BBC.

