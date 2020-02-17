Main content

Is China in control of the coronavirus?

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Chinese authorities have introduced further measures to deal with the spread of the outbreak. More than 70,500 people across China have been infected by the virus.

A special report from inside an Indonesian prison de-radicalisation programme: a man whose wife was killed in a bomb attack reflects on his meeting with a member of the group that carried it out the attack.

And why France is resisting President Macron's push on pensions.

(Photo: Employees work on a production line for surgical masks at a factory in Jiangsu province, China.)

