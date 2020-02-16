Main content

Drastic measures in China to keep coronavirus under control

Measures continue to be taken across China to keep the outbreak under control.

Measures continue to be taken across China to keep the outbreak under control. At the same time, hundreds of American passengers, quarantined for two weeks on board a cruise liner off Japan because of the coronavirus, are being evacuated back to the United States. Also on the programme: a surge in power generated by wind turbines across Europe; and Elton John forced to abandon show midway through.

(Photo: Workers in protective suits conduct tests inside a laboratory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of coronavirus, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 14, 2020. Credit: cnsphoto/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

