China has announced a drop in new cases from the coronavirus outbreak for a third consecutive day.

Also on the programme: Senior US and Afghan officials are saying that the first phase of a peace plan to end the eighteen year conflict in Afghanistan could begin as soon as tomorrow. And: a Swedish athlete has broken the world pole vaulting record, just a week after he set it.

(Photo: A man wearing a mask is seen at a subway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Credit: REUTERS)