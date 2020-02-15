Main content

World Health Organisation says too early to say coronavirus under control

The head of the WHO has told a security conference in Munich that it's still too early to predict whether the coronavirus outbreak will become a global epidemic.

The head of the World Health Organisation has told a security conference in Munich that it's still too early to predict whether the coronavirus outbreak will become a global epidemic.Also in the programme: civilians trapped in northern Syria; and a marathon race across the ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia.

(Photo: A man wears a protective mask as he rides a bike over the Yangzi river bridge as snow falls on February 15, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei, China. Credit: Getty Images)

