China says coronavirus epidemic is "under control"

China says the number of new cases of coronavirus outside the epicentre is falling

France has recorded the first death outside Asia from the new coronavirus, just as China said it was bringing the outbreak under control. China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, said the number of new cases outside the illness's epicentre had fallen for eleven consecutive days.

Also in the programme: The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has told the Munich security conference that the United States is not retreating from global cooperation; And the ethics of using virtual reality to "resurrect" the dead.

PHOTO: A man and a woman wearing protective facemasks walk on a nearly empty street in Beijing. CREDIT: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images.

