Main content

Coronavirus: are we over-reacting?

Covid-19 has killed nearly 1,400 people in China. So is the anxiety outside China warranted?

The Chinese authorities say Covid-19 has killed nearly 1,400 people and infected almost 64,000 - 1,700 of them health workers. Since the start of the outbreak, the virus has spread to nearly 30 countries and territories around the world. People are worried, but is the anxiety in countries outside China based on a real risk of contracting the virus - or a perceived risk?

Also in the programme: Female students at a college in India say they were forced to strip to check if they were menstruating; And how residents at one of Barcelona's most iconic buildings cope with the millions of tourists who visit every year.

PHOTO: A woman is given a temperature check as she arrives at Hong Kong International airport. CREDIT: Reuters

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

2020/02/14 20:06 GMT

Next

2020/02/15 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.