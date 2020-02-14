Covid-19 has killed nearly 1,400 people in China. So is the anxiety outside China warranted?

The Chinese authorities say Covid-19 has killed nearly 1,400 people and infected almost 64,000 - 1,700 of them health workers. Since the start of the outbreak, the virus has spread to nearly 30 countries and territories around the world. People are worried, but is the anxiety in countries outside China based on a real risk of contracting the virus - or a perceived risk?

Also in the programme: Female students at a college in India say they were forced to strip to check if they were menstruating; And how residents at one of Barcelona's most iconic buildings cope with the millions of tourists who visit every year.

PHOTO: A woman is given a temperature check as she arrives at Hong Kong International airport. CREDIT: Reuters