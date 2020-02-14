Main content

Coronavirus figures highlight toll on medical staff

The rising numbers of people with the coronavirus highlights the risks to medical staff

China says the rising numbers of people with the coronavirus highlights the risks to medical staff. We hear from Japan where the country has just suffered the first death from the virus.

Also in the programme: Huge swarms of locusts that have been devastating crops and grasslands in East Africa, with the UN is warning of the danger of famine in the region if the insects aren't brought under control; and in Britain a man has taken his local police force to court after they recorded a series of tweets he'd written about transgender people as a hate incident, despite admitting that he hadn't committed any crime.

(Photo: A medical worker in protective suit checks a patient's records at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China 13 February 2020. Credit: China Daily via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Broadcast

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.