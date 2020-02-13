Main content
Coronavirus: How confident can we be about the new figures?
A sharp increase in the number of cases and the number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Also in the programme: as the numbers of those fleeing the chaos and carnage in north-west Syria grow, we hear from the head of a major aid agency. And new data proving that our planet formed more with a gentle clump than a violent thump.
(Photo: Man on a motorbike in Shanghai. Credit: AFP)
Today 21:06GMT
