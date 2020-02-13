The number of deaths believed to be caused by the coronavirus has surged in the Chinese province of Hubei. The World Health Organisation has asked the Chinese government for clarification about a new methodology for diagnosing the virus, Covid-19.

Also on the programme: 75 years on, how the bombing of the German city of Dresden has benefitted the far-right movement; and we'll hear from the United Kingdom where the finance minister has resigned during a political reshuffle.

(Picture: A doctor checks oxygen saturation of a patient at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on 13 February 2020. Credit: EPA/Yuan Zheng)