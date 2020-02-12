The Pope has rejected a recommendation from a church gathering that married men be allowed to meet a shortage of priests in the Amazon.

Also: as the head of the WHO says the coronavirus outbreak in China may no longer be accelerating' we hear from a volunteer healthworker in Wuhan; and the case of the four federal prosecutors who quit as their bosses at the department of justice overruled their tough sentencing recommendation for a former advisor of President Trump.

(Photo: Representatives of one of the Amazon rainforest's ethnic groups take part in Pope Francis' mass at the Vatican. Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty )