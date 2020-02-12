Pope rules against married priests in the Amazon
The Pope has rejected a recommendation from a church gathering that married men be allowed to meet a shortage of priests in the Amazon.
The Catholic church will not allow married men in the Amazon region to become priests, after Pope Francis rejected the recommendations of a synod. We'll hear reaction from the rainforest region.
Also: as the head of the WHO says the coronavirus outbreak in China may no longer be accelerating' we hear from a volunteer healthworker in Wuhan; and the case of the four federal prosecutors who quit as their bosses at the department of justice overruled their tough sentencing recommendation for a former advisor of President Trump.
(Photo: Representatives of one of the Amazon rainforest's ethnic groups take part in Pope Francis' mass at the Vatican. Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty )
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only