Pope rules against married priests in the Amazon

The Pope has rejected a recommendation from a church gathering that married men be allowed to meet a shortage of priests in the Amazon.

The Catholic church will not allow married men in the Amazon region to become priests, after Pope Francis rejected the recommendations of a synod. We'll hear reaction from the rainforest region.

Also: as the head of the WHO says the coronavirus outbreak in China may no longer be accelerating' we hear from a volunteer healthworker in Wuhan; and the case of the four federal prosecutors who quit as their bosses at the department of justice overruled their tough sentencing recommendation for a former advisor of President Trump.

(Photo: Representatives of one of the Amazon rainforest's ethnic groups take part in Pope Francis' mass at the Vatican. Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty )

Today 21:06GMT
2020/02/12 20:06 GMT

2020/02/13 14:06 GMT

