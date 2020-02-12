Main content

Turkey threatens to attack Syrian forces

Turkish president Erdogan has issued a stark warning to the Syrian regime threatening a rapid military response if any further damage is done to Turkish soldiers.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stark warning to the Syrian regime threatening a rapid military response if any further damage is done to Turkish soldiers. We hear from Idlib and from the UN on the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Also in the programme: a Wuhan volunteer on fighting Covid-19; and the Pope's decision on Amazon celibacy.

(Picture: Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside, ride on a vehicle with belongings in Hazano near Idlib. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Broadcast

