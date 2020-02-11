Sudan's rulers agree to hand over ex-President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face genocide and war crimes charges.

We speak to a Sudan specialist and someone who fled violence in Darfur.

Also in the programme: The World Health Organisation gives the coronavirus a new name, and issues a new warning. And a piano virtuoso is mourning the loss of her "best friend" after movers dropped her grand piano.

(Picture: Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir appears in court in Khartoum, Sudan on December 14, 2019. Credit: Mahmoud Hajaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)