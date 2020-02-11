As the death toll from the novel coronavirus surges past 1,000 in China, UN officials have warned of a "grave threat" for the rest of the world.

Also in the programme:Joseph Shabalala dies; and we hear an account from inside the city of Wuhan.

(Picture: A child wearing a face mask rides his scooter past a police officer wearing protective gear at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong on February 11, 2020. Credit: AFP/Getty Images),