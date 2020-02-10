Main content
Coronavirus: China's Xi visits hospital in rare appearance
After self-imposed isolation, China's leader steps out to inspect a Beijing hospital.
In a rare public appearance, China's President Xi Jinping has visited health staff in Beijing treating patients infected with the coronavirus. We also hear about how transmissible the virus may become outside of China.
Also in the programme: The US charges four Chinese military officers over a huge hack on a credit ratings agency, and what should we read in to the military show of strength inside El Salvador's parliament?
(Picture: President Xi Jinping visits a hospital in Beijing. Credit: EPA)
