Main content

Millions expected to return to work in China despite virus

Millions of people in China are about to go back to work after the Lunar New Year break.

Millions of people in China are about to go back to work after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. We hear from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, an expert on Asian economics and a US citizen who has chosen to stay in Wuhan which is at the centre of the outbreak.

Also in the programme: Voters in Switzerland have backed a new law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and we hear how one lucky man had a kick around with a former Ballon d'Or winner and even nutmegged him.

(PICTURE: A Chinese security guard wears a protective mask as he lines up with others in Beijing. CREDIT: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus deaths exceed Sars fatalities

Next

2020/02/10 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.