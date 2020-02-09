Millions of people in China are about to go back to work after the Lunar New Year break.

Millions of people in China are about to go back to work after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. We hear from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, an expert on Asian economics and a US citizen who has chosen to stay in Wuhan which is at the centre of the outbreak.

Also in the programme: Voters in Switzerland have backed a new law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and we hear how one lucky man had a kick around with a former Ballon d'Or winner and even nutmegged him.

(PICTURE: A Chinese security guard wears a protective mask as he lines up with others in Beijing. CREDIT: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)