World Health Organisation says new coronavirus cases has slowed

Authorities say the number of new coronavirus cases in Chinese province has stabilised.

The World Health Organisation says the number of new coronavirus cases in the worst affected region of China appears to have stabilised slightly in the past four days.

The WHO says the virus remained concentrated in Hubei province and that this may reflect the impact of control measures put in place by the Chinese authorities.

Also in the programme: The security forces in Thailand are hunting for a soldier who went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle, killing at least twenty people and we hear from a man whose wife and daughter were killed when Iranian forces shot down a passenger jet one month ago.

PICTURE: A man by cycles past an empty street in Wuhan in Hubei province in China. CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES.

