Amazon deforestation remains high despite rains

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A new report shows that the rate of deforestation in Brazil is double what it was a year ago.

Also in the programme: China is opening a second rapidly-built hospital in Wuhan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than seven hundred people; and are US Democrats in disarray as they continue their search for a Presidential candidate?

(Photo: A deforested plot of the Amazon near the city of Porto Velho in September. Credit: Reuters)

