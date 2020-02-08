A new report shows that the rate of deforestation in Brazil is double what it was a year ago.

Also in the programme: China is opening a second rapidly-built hospital in Wuhan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than seven hundred people; and are US Democrats in disarray as they continue their search for a Presidential candidate?

(Photo: A deforested plot of the Amazon near the city of Porto Velho in September. Credit: Reuters)