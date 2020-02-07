Main content

Coronavirus: WHO warns of facemask shortage

WHO Director-General says there is a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom, says there is a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment. Mike Bowen, the executive vice president of Prestige Ameritech - largest manufacturer of surgical masks and respirators in America, says his warnings about the danger of concentrating global production in China has fallen on deaf ears.

Also in the programme: The White House press secretary defends President Trump's tone and language in the wake of being acquitted by the US Senate; and the ten thousandth episode of the world's longest-running television soap opera - Coronation Street - has been broadcast in the UK.

(Photo: Workers in a factory of medical masks and jumpsuits in Nantong, Jiangsu province. China is facing a shortage of medical masks and other protective gear as people are called upon to wear masks to contain the novel coronavirus spread. Credit: EPA/Xu Congjun)

