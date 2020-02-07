Main content

WHO warns of global shortage of protective medical equipment to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The World Health Organisation has warned of a chronic global shortage of protective equipment, such as face masks, because of the coronavirus outbreak. The agency said it was working to identify bottlenecks in supplies of items.

Also in the programme: Yemen Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike; and nearly six hundred thousand people have been displaced by fighting in north-west Syria since December, in what the UN has described as an unfolding catastrophe.

(Photo: A passenger with a sign saying "shortage of medicine" onboard the Dream Princess. Some 3,700 people are on board the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in Yokohama for at least two weeks. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

On the 'front line' against the Corona virus

Next

2020/02/07 15:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.